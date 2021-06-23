Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 61,400 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.31% of Planet Fitness worth $20,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 288,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 94,195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 77,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,871,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 276,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

PLNT opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

