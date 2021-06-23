Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.64% of H.B. Fuller worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $504,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUL opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.92. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,434,253.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

