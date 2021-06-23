Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1,077.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $96,198,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

DT stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.35, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.45.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,836 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

