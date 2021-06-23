Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $18.06 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 556.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88,722 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $18,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 191,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $47,835,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,597 shares of company stock valued at $39,388,019 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.