Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $18.88 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $357.53 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

