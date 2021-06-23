Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $20.51 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1,346.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.19% of Repligen worth $20,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $22,444,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Repligen by 58.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,206,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,580.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.79. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

