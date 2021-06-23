Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,556 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.16% of Bill.com worth $19,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bill.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 415,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,456,000 after buying an additional 30,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bill.com by 5,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after buying an additional 190,530 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bill.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -227.57 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.30.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

