Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,559 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE GE opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

