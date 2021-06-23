Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT opened at $133.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

