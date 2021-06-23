Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 51,500 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 546.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of Coupa Software worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $423,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $225,375,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after buying an additional 460,168 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $72,383,000.

COUP opened at $248.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.35. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,586.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,163 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,970. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

