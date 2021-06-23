Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,828 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.22% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after buying an additional 484,123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after buying an additional 328,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $16,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Truist upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.