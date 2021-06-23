Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.58% of Blackbaud worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $201,313.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,622 shares of company stock worth $1,330,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

