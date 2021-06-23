Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

