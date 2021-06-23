Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2,374.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.28% of Q2 worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Q2 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Q2 by 946.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.83. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.50 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

