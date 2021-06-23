Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,678 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

