Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 232 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.95.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $621.79 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $626.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

