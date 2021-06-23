Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 288 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $403.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $404.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

