Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 335 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $81,361,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,957,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company stock opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.19 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.