Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 402 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $379.00 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

