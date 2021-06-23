Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 664 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $236.01 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

