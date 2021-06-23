Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. 17,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.