PumaPay (PMA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $496,987.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00616423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00078408 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

