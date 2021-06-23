Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0003 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $6,775.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00111558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00173092 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,486.31 or 1.00117188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

