PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.72. PVH also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.75.

PVH stock opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. PVH has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $121.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

