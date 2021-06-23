Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $47,096.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $12.50 or 0.00038295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00109273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00169180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.43 or 0.99709510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

