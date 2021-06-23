Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

COP stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of -405.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

