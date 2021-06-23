Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Kroger Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Kroger in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KR. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of KR opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

