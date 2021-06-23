Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden Sells 5,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.35. 396,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,530. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.50 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

