QASH (QASH) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. QASH has a market cap of $20.79 million and $564,067.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00605344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00039845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00077907 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.