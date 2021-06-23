Qcash (QC) Hits Market Cap of $71.07 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Qcash has a market cap of $71.07 million and $463.32 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00108615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00169388 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,680.44 or 1.00103056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.