Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 28.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,696,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,536.00. 26,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,389.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,545.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

