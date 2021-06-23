Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 755.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,229 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 554.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,038,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505,726 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,628.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 528,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 497,869 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 79,277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,200,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. 499,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,080,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

