Qtron Investments LLC Buys 3,593 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.67. 709,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,120,408. The firm has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

