Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,898. The stock has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

