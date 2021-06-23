Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WNS worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in WNS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of WNS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of WNS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.04. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,639. WNS has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.