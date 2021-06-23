Qtron Investments LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,033 shares during the period. Infosys makes up 1.2% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,918,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,643,000 after buying an additional 142,106 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,558,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $3,563,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,084,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. 67,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,067. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.