Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,530 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BSBR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 8,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.61%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

