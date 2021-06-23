Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 283,689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,633,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 492,829 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 292,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,315,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 370,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 199,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 699,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,517,787. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

