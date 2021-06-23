Qtron Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 231,922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $636,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,568. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.47.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.