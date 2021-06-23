Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for approximately 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after buying an additional 62,121 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after buying an additional 1,678,763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NetEase by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NetEase by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $82.93 and a one year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

