Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY)’s share price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPACY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Quadient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. AlphaValue cut shares of Quadient to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

