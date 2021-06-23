Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $392.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce $392.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.23 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $286.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR stock opened at $235.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $167.47 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

