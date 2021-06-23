Quant (QNT) One Day Volume Hits $15.71 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Quant has a market cap of $781.75 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $64.75 or 0.00192409 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.00 or 0.00612120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

