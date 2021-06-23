Quant Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $64.75 or 0.00192409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $781.75 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.00 or 0.00612120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

