Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $103,537.37 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $103,537.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 283,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.