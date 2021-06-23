Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Hits $22.00 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $22.00 million and $320,786.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

