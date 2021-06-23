Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, hitting $2,544.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,545.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,389.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

