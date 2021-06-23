Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $43.26 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 5.7% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Booking were worth $43,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Booking by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,249.72. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,335.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

