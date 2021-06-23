Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

