QuickSwap Price Reaches $479.12 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. QuickSwap has a market cap of $76.54 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $479.12 or 0.01443127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00107836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00168522 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,125.23 or 0.99774326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002664 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

